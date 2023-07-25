Woman asks if she was wrong to eat dinner early on family vacation, 'she told me off.'

Is it truly a family vacation without a daily dose of passive aggression and looming tension?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sister's attitude, early dinners, pool drama and more, petty people everywhere were eager to dive in. Sometimes it's better to just stay at a different hotel...

AITA (Am I the As*hole) because I ate early?

We're on vacation with my husband's family. We got here Sunday afternoon, and I was hungry. I made food for myself and my son. My husband said to wait for his family so we could all have dinner together or maybe even go out. It was around four o'clock, and he was saying we'd eat at seven.