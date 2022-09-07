Woman asks if she was wrong to leave boyfriend's kids unsupervised in a hotel pool.

Mommy bloggers and parenting TikToks always seem intent on starting wars over different childcare styles, but what is the popular opinion on letting kids swim without supervision?

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be stepmom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about leaving her partner's children unsupervised, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving my partner's kids (9 and 13) unattended in a hotel pool to go the bathroom?

First time traveling with my partner (49M) and his two boys, 9 and 13. I get along great with the boys. They're awesome, smart, creative, funny kids. They can also be jerks, but that's normal.

I'm on the verge of becoming an official step mom, which would be a big "step" for all of us...lately I've felt extra scrutiny from the three of them (kids and boyfriend), which makes sense.