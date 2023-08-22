Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to give money to sexist parents until they ask.

Taking the high road can be challenging, especially when you have to be more mature than the people who raised you...

AITA (Am I ther As$hole) for telling my brother that if my parents need money they can ask me for it themselves?

My parents didn't think a girl needed an education so they chose to not save any money for me growing up. They had no interest in my education or extracurricular activities.

My mom's brother, Bryan, grew up in the UK and he had a different attitude. He would always check in on me and see how I was doing in school. He bought me my first graphing calculator.

Because I wanted to impress him I worked myself raw to graduate with honors. I was the salutorian in my school and recieved a scholarship to my dream school.