Woman asks if she was wrong to reveal pregnancy at sister-in-law's engagement party.

Everyone knows you shouldn't steal the spotlight with your own career or family news at a wedding or any wedding-related event, but what happens when a pregnancy is accidentally revealed?

Whether we like to admit it or not, most families are going to get way more excited about a baby than a diamond ring and a marriage license. So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her sister-in-law's engagement party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA for telling my sister-in-law that I'm pregnant at her engagement party?

I know this seems bad but hear me out please.

I'm (24F) 4 months pregnant. My husband (29M) and I are very excited and we can't wait to be parents. We decided not tell people until the week after the party.