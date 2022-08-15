Woman asks if she was wrong to reveal pregnancy at sister-in-law's engagement party.

Whether we like to admit it or not, most families are going to get way more excited about a baby than a diamond ring and a marriage license. So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her sister-in-law's engagement party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I know this seems bad but hear me out please.
I'm (24F) 4 months pregnant. My husband (29M) and I are very excited and we can't wait to be parents. We decided not tell people until the week after the party.
My in-laws own a winery and it's beautiful. It's where my sister-in-law (Taylor) got engaged and where the engagement party was. I'm known for loving wine, but I like a glass of wine while out with a glass of water for the rest of the outing.