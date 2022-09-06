Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to smoke in her backyard after neighbors leave nasty note.

Woman asks if she's wrong to smoke in her backyard after neighbors leave nasty note.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 6, 2022 | 7:50 PM
ADVERTISING

Being a good neighbor can be about respecting shared living spaces, avoiding karaoke parties at midnight on a Monday, lending a cup of sugar or protecting packages from getting stolen...

What do you do, though, when your neighbors want you to change your whole lifestyle for their children? So, when a self-proclaimed "heavy smoker" decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her neighbors, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for smoking in my backyard?

I [f27] live in a house with my husband. I'm a heavy smoker but I don't smoke in the house because my husband doesn't like the smell and I don't want him breathing secondhand smoke (he's a non-smoker).

I usually smoke cigs in our backyard. One of our neighbors slid a passive-aggressive note through our letter box last week, saying something along the lines of:

"MY CHILDREN JUST WANTED TO PLAY IN OUR BACKYARD. THANKS FOR EXPOSING THEM TO CANCER, I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY."

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content