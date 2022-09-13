Woman asks if she was wrong to tell friend she should've 'thought' before having kids.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "am I the As*hole" about her friend who has kids, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My friend, Isla (26F) and I (26F) have known each other since middle school. We applied to the same college and got in. However, Isla got pregnant after a few months and decided to drop out.
She’s had 3 more accidental pregnancies and is now a stay-at-home mother of 4. I was telling her the other day that I’m going traveling to Europe and if all goes well, I will be moving there.
She got really annoyed with me and told me that it must be nice to have all the freedom and no responsibilities (like hello, I work, I’m doing my PhD, it’s not like I’m just sitting on my a*s) because I don’t have kids.