Woman asks if she's wrong to use the same baby name in-laws chose before miscarriage.

So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the baby name that she was her husband are determined to use, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My (31F) husband (33M) and his brother (36M) aren't super close, but we all get along well. My brother-in-law is pretty nice overall, but he does seem to be a bit jealous of my husband and just everything we have (but my husband told me that it's always been like this so it's not really a big deal).
I'm currently pregnant with a baby girl (our first baby), and we've been discussing possible names. There's one that we're pretty sure of, it's not super 'out there' but I think pretty unique nowadays and I really like it.