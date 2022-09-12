Woman asks if she's wrong to use the same baby name in-laws chose before miscarriage.

Choosing a baby name can be a daunting and difficult task for many expecting parents, but what do you do when you in-laws chose the name you want first?

So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the baby name that she was her husband are determined to use, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for picking the same name for my baby as my brother-in-law's unborn baby?

My (31F) husband (33M) and his brother (36M) aren't super close, but we all get along well. My brother-in-law is pretty nice overall, but he does seem to be a bit jealous of my husband and just everything we have (but my husband told me that it's always been like this so it's not really a big deal).