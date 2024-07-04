Woman at a loss; 'My fiancé's relationship to his sick mother makes me SO UNCOMFORTABLE.' AITA?

For example, she would change with the door open, use the bathroom with the door open, look at very se%ual pictures of yourself and others on her phone, and be in her underwear in her room with the door open for me and her son to see, etc. I get they've been through a lot together and he's already seen her naked, but I just find it odd that she continues to be so open even after being fine.

I've expressed to my fiance that I wasn't comfortable with this, and he says he understands because if roles were reversed he would feel the same, and he's said himself that he feels uncomfortable but deep down I don't think he understands, or cares or is just saying he's uncomfortable with it to make me feel better?