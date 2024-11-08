Woman at odds with friend group; 'You NEED to support Cara's MLM scheme. She needs help.' UPDATED

So up until very recently, I honestly had no idea that essential oils were sold by MLM companies, or that people thought they had healing powers. I’ve been diffusing them for a few years because I like that they’re cleaner and safer than candles & incense. That’s the only reason.
Last week, I invited 3 old friends from high school over for wine and appetizers—just a typical hangout. My friend “Katie” invited “Cara”. Cara went to high school with us, but I was never close with her so I wasn’t friends with her on Facebook or anything.
As soon as Cara saw my diffuser, she said her side job is selling essential oils and basically starting pitching me.
It was pretty obvious right away that she works for a MLM, but I honestly didn’t care. The way I saw it, since I used these oils all the time, I’d rather support someone I actually know than give my money to some company on Amazon. So I told her to shoot me a Facebook message later and we could talk about it.
Anyone who’s familiar with MLMs knows what’s coming next. I was prepared to pay a bit of a markup, but the prices were insane. Cara wanted close to $30 for something I could get for $5 on Amazon. So I thanked for her reaching out and told her the oils were way out of my price range.
Cara tried to tell me about how her oils were “more pure” than mine and how they have healing powers. I told her I just go to the doctor when I’m sick and I don’t need the oils for anything but making the room smell nicer.
Then she got a bit nasty, told me I’m poisoning myself with my cheap oils, and said I wasn’t smart enough to see the opportunity she was presenting me with. Basic MLM stuff, and I barely know Cara so I didn’t care.
The issue is this text I got from Katie yesterday. She said it was really rude of me to “lead Cara on” and make her think I was going to buy something, and that she didn’t think I was the kind of person who’d buy from a “faceless corporation” over supporting a friend who “owns her own business”.
She said I didn’t need to start buying all my oils from Cara, but it was “downright disrespectful” of me to not at least try her product and see if it was better.
I honestly stared at my phone for a straight minute after I read that message. But I finally sent the following reply:
“I didn’t waste Cara’s time by hearing her sales pitch. I was legitimately interested in her product, until she mentioned it was six times what I normally pay.
Any legitimate businessperson would understand how important pricing is to people, and would be smart enough not to back a company that charges that kind of markup. Personally, I think it’s a bit of a stretch to call Cara a business owner.
I think an actual business owner would know better than to insult a potential client after they chose not to buy anything. And they certainly wouldn’t turn around and trash that potential client to mutual friends, as Cara clearly did with you.”
It’s been over a day and Katie still hasn’t texted me back. She’s obviously acting like a jerk, but she really is a good friend and I don’t want this to end our friendship. Should I reach out? What should I say?
foragv7 writes:
You are right and you know it. Friends dont guilt their other friends into buying overpriced items from them and get mad when they dont have the budget for it. She was also pretty mean and personal about your choices.
Friendship should not be conditional on that kind of support. Its supposed to be about emotional support not financial. If they cant accept that they are not really your friend anyway and they sound like they have been brainwashed by MLM.
I would basically smooth it over and call her up, or keep talking to her because you have to move on at some point.
freshicing: Have her spend 10 minutes on r/antimlm and see if she still thinks highly of her friend who “owns her own business”
UnsureThrowaway975: Honestly, I wonder if your "friend" invited Cara along because she knew you already used essential oils and would be an easy mark. Now they're mad that you didn't play into their plan.
Let your friend stew. You're right and you both should know that. If she considers you as good of a friend as you consider her, this will pass.
Inquiring about the product someone is selling and then declining when its clear it doesnt fit you isn't leading them on. Its literally the whole point of working in sales.
This isn’t the update I wanted to be writing. A lot of you made correct predictions the other day: Katie is absolutely in Cara’s downline. She just started making Facebook posts about the essential oils she’s selling. I think this is probably the final nail in the coffin of our friendship. Which I’m sure sounds dramatic, but hear me out:
Katie and I have been friends since high school, but the main thing that held us together these years was being burnouts: neither of us went to college, both of us just got shitty jobs out of high school and did nothing productive.
When I was 22, I decided I was sick of making $12 an hour, and I went back to school. After three years of busting my ass, taking credit overloads, and doing evening classes after summer internships, I recently graduated with a CS degree and got a coding job with a top 10 tech company.
While I was in school, I had a difficult time making friends (probably because I was older than everyone else), and I clung very hard to my high school friends like Katie.
My friendship with her definitely was strained, though. She seemed to think that me bettering myself meant that I looked down on her. Things started getting really difficult when I started getting high-paying internships.
They got worse when I got an extremely well-paying job right out of college and she saw what kind of apartment I was able to afford. (Katie lives in a very small apartment with a roommate).
She would talk about how school had “changed” me for the worse, and how I thought I was better than her. Some of it was just her projecting insecurity, but some of it was also probably tactless behavior on my part.
The truth of the matter is that I DO think Katie is capable of being better, and it frustrates me that she’d prefer to buy into a pyramid scheme than get an education.
Her parents still have her college fund, and have told her that she’s welcome to it (it’s something like $100k; way more than she’d need for 2 years at a community college and 2 years at a state school) if she chooses to go back. But I guess she’d rather get rich quick hocking essential oils.
Anyway...it’s pretty obvious that Cara is Katie’s mentor now. And after the smackdown I laid on Cara about what a bad businesswoman she was, and how essential oils are stupid, I’m guessing Katie is probably done with me.
To her, it probably just seems like yet another example of me looking down on her. I appreciated what a lot of you said—about how friendship shouldn’t be predicated on buying things. But I think I also just need to accept that we’ve outgrown each other, and this would’ve happened soon whether she got into essential oils or not. I’m still sad, though.
imaginesomethinwitty: Many of these MLMs meet a lot of the criteria for cults, particularly advocating cutting off anyone who doesn’t support your ‘oily journey’ or whatever. Don’t let Katie drag you down with her.
Weaselpanties: It sounds like it's time to distance yourself from some of your old friends. It's unfortunate, but some people really do hate it when their friends become successful. MLMs also tend to be cult-like, and brainwash people into believing that not buying product from them = undermining them.