Woman at odds with friend group; 'You NEED to support Cara's MLM scheme. She needs help.' UPDATED

You are right and you know it. Friends dont guilt their other friends into buying overpriced items from them and get mad when they dont have the budget for it. She was also pretty mean and personal about your choices.

Friendship should not be conditional on that kind of support. Its supposed to be about emotional support not financial. If they cant accept that they are not really your friend anyway and they sound like they have been brainwashed by MLM.

I would basically smooth it over and call her up, or keep talking to her because you have to move on at some point.

freshicing: Have her spend 10 minutes on r/antimlm and see if she still thinks highly of her friend who “owns her own business”