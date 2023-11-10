Stranger avoids a woman at the gym after comments about weight. 'I've noticed you around.' AITA?

"AITAH for avoiding a stranger at gym after she commented on my weight?"

I was at the gym one time. I usually just keep to myself and never talk or interact with anyone. In return no one talks to me which I'm okay with.

One time I was on a stair climber machine beside one lady. I finish and get one and the lady on the machine beside grabs my attention and says "hey" as she takes out her earphones.

She smiles and says "I've noticed you around. You look like you've lost a lot of weight. You should be really proud of yourself". I actually felt really uncomfortable with it and just said thanks back.

In the days after I just never used that machine again and walk back and forward in the long way around the gym to avoid her.