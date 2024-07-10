'Woman bails on best friend's wedding because she wouldn't let her bring her 4-month-old twins?'

She's been asking me to visit her, but I can't afford to get passports for myself, my husband, and our now 5-month-old twins. When I explained this to her, she suggested I just leave them behind and come by myself.

The problem is, I don't drive and have very bad anxiety. The thought of traveling to a different country alone, somewhere I've never been, is overwhelming. On top of that, I don't want to leave my husband and twins behind. They're my priority, and I feel more comfortable and secure being with them.

I've tried explaining this to my friend, but she seems disappointed and thinks I'm not making an effort to visit her or to maintain our friendship.I feel guilty because I do want to see her, but it's just not feasible for me right now.

EDIT: