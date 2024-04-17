Woman bails on bridezilla after being demoted as MOH; 'I'm DONE with this wedding.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

and you might wish you had handled things differently sometimes, but that ultimately it doesn't mean that you regret that the friendship is over or that it was wrong or a bad thing for you to need out of it.

I had a friendship end that needed to end for my well being where I simply could not be what that friend needed in terms of time, financial involvement, commitment (ie putting the friendship before my husband every single time).

I was in a serious time of transition/instability/trauma in my life and the friend basically didn't care that there were necessary constraints on my time and money as a result of that.