Woman bails on dinner party over sister-in-law insults 4-year-old daughter, 'she was NOT joking.' AITA?

"AITA for leaving a dinner party after my SIL (sister-in-law) kept insulting me and my daughter?"

I (29F) have a daughter (4F) and my husband (31M). About 2 weeks ago me, my husband, and our daughter were invited to a family dinner party hosted by my SIL (39F). So as normal we arrived at the party and immediately SIL started with the snide comments about me a little sarcasm here or there, nothing I can't handle, but then she started giving digs at my daughter and my family; that, I was not having.

Once we all gathered to eat dinner, my daughter decided she wanted sit next to her grandmother (my MIL). I didn't think this would be an issue since SIL's husband said that the seating was not arranged, anyone could sit anywhere.