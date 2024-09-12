Woman bails on dinner party after a girl is 'inappropriate' with her husband. 'AND I APOLOGIZED.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for leaving a dinner party after a girl offended me?"

I am still so shook with everything so sorry for my rambling. My husband (Jake) and i have been married for 3 years and from the beginning he was very close with his best friend's sister (cindy) (18f).

Well my husband would often talk about her and tell how he had seen her grow up throughout the years. Cindy is always very bubbly and seems very fond of Jake as well. I remember when we were dating she would ask to come along on our dates a lot.

I never really said anything as i liked spending time with her as well. She was like a little sister to me. When we announced our engagement she asked to my husband to "better not forget her" after being a married man and to still hang out with her.