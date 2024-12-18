Woman bails on traditional family Christmas gathering over $250 White Elephant gift. AITA?

Plus, I didn’t want to feel embarrassed about not meeting their expectations.. My mom thinks I’m being “petty” and that it’s “just one gift.” My dad says I’m overreacting and that it’s not about the price, it’s about the spirit of Christmas (which, to be fair, I do agree with, but still—$250??).

Some of my siblings are saying I should just suck it up and “join in” because it’s about being together, while others are telling me they agree with me but are still going to participate since the majority of the family agreed to this.