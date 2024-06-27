Woman bans brother and SIL from her home; 'Not after the OFFENSIVE LEFTOVERS fiasco.' AITA?

My brother text me to suggest a sit down between myself and Lucy but I didn’t get the point of that since she will always think of me as a villain in this ridiculous story.

It was then that my brother confessed that he ate all the ‘missing’ food in the car and felt so embarrassed by it that he lied to Lucy about me refusing to give them the food. I was in awe.

I knew he had lied but not the details or why he lied. I told him he’s a huge AH here and he needs to come clean to Lucy now. I guess he did because Lucy then called me, apologising profusely.