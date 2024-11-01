Woman bans cousin's kids from Halloween party after they 'ruined' it last year. AITA?

Well, Jenna reached out a few days ago and asked if she could bring her kids again, saying they “had so much fun last year” and that they’d be “better this time.” I told her no, explaining that last year was really stressful and this time I want it to be just for adults. Jenna got really upset and said I was “being mean” by excluding her kids and that it wasn’t fair to punish them for being kids.

I explained again that I just wanted a different vibe this year, but she’s still mad, saying I’m being rude and making her feel unwelcome. Now she’s threatening not to come at all unless the kids are invited.