Woman bans ex from bringing their son treats if he doesn't bring anything for her daughter too. AITA?

I've spoken to my ex-partner and made it clear that unless he brings treats for my daughter too he can't bring any treats for our son into the house. What he does when he takes him out is between them but this isn't fair to do in front of her. I also made it clear I don't expect him to spend his own money on her as at the end of the day she isn't his child, but just to text me before he arrives to let me know what he's bringing so I can send him money to get her the same. I really don't care that she'd think they're from him I just hate her feeling ignored.