Woman bans fiancé's 'best friend' from wedding, 'it's him or me.' AITA?

She calls Cole to let him know that Jay made up the whole thing to piss him off and make us break up because he doesn't like me and was at home thinking up ways to make Cole mad at me.

She felt the need to get involved and let Cole know because she was hearing how upset he was and thought he should know the truth. He comes back and admits to me that Jay was lying and he's sorry for not believing me but for me the damage was already done. Trust had been broken too much for me and too many lines had been crossed.

Fast forward 4 years, we cross paths again. We're now in are 30s and different people than before. We give it another try. After a year he proposed and we're engaged.