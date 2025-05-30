Woman bans first-cousin-once-removed from baby shower, 'I'm NOT changing my mind.' AITA?

This week, my mom tells me that the cousin was invited and will be attending my baby shower. Why? Because they had a heart-to-heart (initiated by my mom) and my mom feels it's important to work on relationships instead of creating distance. I was livid. This was my only request on the guest list. I feel betrayed by my mom, and she eventually saw my perspective, and agreed to tell the cousin she can't come.

I thought this was done. Got a message from my cousin yesterday where she expressed regret, said she hopes to fix the relationship, but that she doesn't know if she can change her ways. Now, I get a call from my mom, asking if we spoke and whether I feel the cousin can come tomorrow.