Woman bans friend's dog from her house, 'she said I was being unreasonable.' AITA?

So, I (24F) have a friend, "Jess" (25F), who has a really energetic dog. I love dogs, but Jess's pup is a bit too much for me. Whenever Jess comes over, her dog jumps all over my furniture, knocks things over, and just generally causes chaos. I’ve tried to be patient, but it’s gotten to the point where I’m worried something will break or get ruined.
Last week, I had a small gathering at my place, and Jess brought her dog without asking. The dog ended up spilling drinks and knocking over some decorations. I was stressed out and asked Jess to take the dog outside for a bit. She got upset and said I was being unreasonable.
After that, I told her I’d prefer if she didn’t bring her dog over anymore. She got really mad and said I was being a bad friend. Now I’m feeling guilty, but I just want to enjoy my space without worrying about the dog destroying everything. So, AITA for telling my friend she can’t bring her dog to my house anymore?
RoyallyOakie said:
NTA...she's being a bad friend by bringing her untrained dog without asking first.
Suitable_Purchase851 said:
NTA. It’s your house, your rules. You’re allowed to set boundaries, since her dog is causing chaos and stress in your space. If Jess can’t understand that, that’s on her and not on you.
Legitimate-Ad231 said:
NTA. It is YOUR house. She clearly does not respect you or your home. You shouldn’t have to tell her to not let her dog fuck up your home. If she can’t keep him in check then she should leave him at home like normal pet owners do.
opinionated-grouch said:
NTA. Your friend lacks boundaries. If your friend can't respect your space then perhaps she should host you. Or meet you in a public place. But I am alarmed that she would somehow think she's entitled to bring her animal to your home. This would be enough to make me reconsider a friendship.
Dlraetz1 said:
NTA I feel infinitely qualified to answer this question. I have a loveable half trained lab. I would never take her ANYWHERE without express permission and a large fenced yard. Your friend on the other hand is a bad pet owner.
CartographerHot2285 said:
NTA. I had a very energetic dog myself, not badly trained, but clumsy, gigantic, and full of energy. I didn't even let her near guests in my own house without their explicit permission. That kind of energy isn't for everyone, and you shouldn't impose that on people.
max-in-the-house said:
Nope NTA when I had dogs I didn't just show up with dogs, I'd ask if it was ok. If not, dogs stayed home. Easy peasy.
Bainrow17 said:
NTA. A considerate friend would have taken the dog outside for a bit to collect themselves when in the home of someone else. No need to feel guilty.