Woman bans friend's dog from her house, 'she said I was being unreasonable.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my friend they can’t bring their dog to my house anymore?"

So, I (24F) have a friend, "Jess" (25F), who has a really energetic dog. I love dogs, but Jess's pup is a bit too much for me. Whenever Jess comes over, her dog jumps all over my furniture, knocks things over, and just generally causes chaos. I’ve tried to be patient, but it’s gotten to the point where I’m worried something will break or get ruined.

Last week, I had a small gathering at my place, and Jess brought her dog without asking. The dog ended up spilling drinks and knocking over some decorations. I was stressed out and asked Jess to take the dog outside for a bit. She got upset and said I was being unreasonable.