Woman bans friend's 'emotional support animal' from house, 'he's still learning to behave.' AITA?

NTA. This emotional support animal crap is out of hand. She either gets that dog trained so it can function as such or she can stay home and let it destroy her house. Any mutual friend who tells you otherwise is welcome to host this person and her dog at their house.

Actual-Clue-3165 said:

NTA. People can't just call a pet a service animal and bring it everywhere. The dog destroyed your property, it's obviously not trained, you aren't being insensitive to her mental health but not allowing her to have her pet with her all the time. If she wants a service animal, she needs to get the necessary certifications, until then, you owe her nothing.

StraightJacketRacket said: