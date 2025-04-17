Woman bans husband from baby's appointments, 'he told the doctor something untrue.' AITA?

At the next well baby visit my husband decides to tell the pediatrician that I co-sleep with our baby. (I know that some people can do that safely but we’ve opted not to and the doctor says it’s unsafe to do). I was so pissed.

Eventually my husband backed it down to just co sleeping “sometimes” but that’s still not true. I don’t even co sleep at all!!!!! He claims he saw me ONCE which isn’t even true!!!

Needless to say, I got a lecture from the doctor and some dirty and judgmental looks. I felt awful, and like an awful mom. As soon as we got home and my husband asked me what was wrong I told him it was him. I also told him he would no longer be allowed to come to the visits.