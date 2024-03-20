Woman bans husband's 'clunky' Peloton from 'her' sunroom, 'he has a man cave.' AITA? UPDATED

My husband’s family has a traveling Peloton bike. It’s been with his parents, then to us, then with his brother and now it’s traveling back to us. I personally don’t like it but my husband thinks it’s a good workout. Anyway, he says he’s going to put it in the sunroom. I told him no and said he could put it in the guest room, his room or the garage. He says that the sunroom has the most space for it and it’s the nicest room in the house so it will be nice for him to work out in there.