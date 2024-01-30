Woman bans MIL from holding her baby because she handles her like a bag of rice, husband asks 'why are you cutting out my mom?'

Two months later, the same behavior resurfaced. Upon being allowed to hold my daughter again, my MIL repeated the same actions, flinging her around in the same position. I immediately intervened, expressing my frustration and reiterating that her actions were unacceptable.

I informed both her and my husband that she would not be holding my daughter until she learned to respect my wishes. Although my husband understood my concerns, he was upset about his mother feeling alienated. However, he agreed that my MIL needed to respect my boundaries before being allowed to hold our daughter again.

Despite her previous behavior, I decided to give my MIL another chance after two months of good behavior. Unfortunately, she resumed her aggressive handling of my daughter, causing her to scream and flail in distress.