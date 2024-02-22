Woman bans MIL from seeing her kids after she shames her in front of her 8-year-old. AITA?

No 8 year old should know that word, or yet use it towards their mother. I knew that she had to have learnt that from somewhere. I told my husband about this whenever we were in bed that night and he suddenly went quiet, and got defensive about the subject shutting down the conversation quickly.

At first, I assumed from this reaction it was him who had said this to our daughter, so I asked my daughter where she heard those new words she used yesterday when mommy didn’t butter her toast evenly.

To my surprise, she told me that it was MIL who has used these words to describe me, Often, to our daughters. I was livid. I took an early leave from work that day to be there to collect my daughters from school to ensure they were going no where near MIL.