Woman bans mother-in-law from vacation rental house, 'She is no longer welcome.' AITA?

"WIBTA If I told my mother-in-law she’s no longer welcome at the VRBO for our vacation in August?"

I 28 (F) am married to my husband 32 (M) we got married in 2022 and since getting engaged things with my MIL have just gotten worse and worse over the years. We are going on a trip to WI in August to see my husbands extended family. Originally we planned to stay at an airbnb with my MIL, FIL, BIL and his fiancé. We booked the VRBO in Sept of 2024 and things with my MIL have really hit a tipping point.

In Nov we found out we were pregnant with our second baby. My MIL never once congratulated me or even said anything about my pregnancy after my husband told them when they had lunch together without me in Feb. In early April we tragically lost our baby at 21 weeks when my water broke.