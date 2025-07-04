Woman bans mother-in-law from vacation rental house, 'She is no longer welcome.' AITA?

I 28 (F) am married to my husband 32 (M) we got married in 2022 and since getting engaged things with my MIL have just gotten worse and worse over the years. We are going on a trip to WI in August to see my husbands extended family. Originally we planned to stay at an airbnb with my MIL, FIL, BIL and his fiancé. We booked the VRBO in Sept of 2024 and things with my MIL have really hit a tipping point.
In Nov we found out we were pregnant with our second baby. My MIL never once congratulated me or even said anything about my pregnancy after my husband told them when they had lunch together without me in Feb. In early April we tragically lost our baby at 21 weeks when my water broke.
My MIL never once checked in on my husband to see how everyone was doing after the loss of our baby and two trips to the ER due to complications. Every text and call she made after our loss was to see when she could see our living child because she HAD to see him and spend time with him.
Flash forward to Easter, my MIL comes to Easter at my parents house and doesn't speak to me the entire time and did not once try to interact with our living child. She left Easter in a fit for an unknown reason, said goodbye to no one and sat in the car and cried.
MIL has not spoken to us since Easter, including when my husband called and texted on Mother's Day. We learned from BIL that they had debated getting their own VRBO but realized how close it was to all the family we would be visiting.
So she changed her mind and told BIL that she would stay at the VRBO with us still but would not speak to me or my husband. I want to tell her that she is no longer welcome to stay with us and that she needs to find her own place. Would I be the ahole?
Anniebelle1020 said:
NTA but I suggest having your husband tell his mom. You should stay out of it.
wowserbowsermauser said:
NTA. That behavior after the loss of your child is full cut off territory.
refolding said:
NTA Your husband needs to talk to his mother and explain that her saying she was planning on RUINING the vacation and make you really uncomfortable is why she is uninvited. She is not the main character in this story.
Fearless_Spring5611 said:
NTA at all, I wouldn't want that level of toxicity in my life much less sharing a roof with me.
Straight_Coconut_317 said:
NTA. Why would you wanna go on vacation and stay in the same place as someone that’s not even talking to you get your own place and leave her and the rest of the family to make their own plans how can you put up with this disrespect?
Outrageous-Arm1945 said:
NTA, she plans to stay in the same holiday let as yourselves, but is refusing to communicate with you? GTFO. Why would you want to put anyone, her included, through something so miserable?
I did try to interact with her at Easter, she would either brush me off or walk away. My husband interacted with her but at the end when she was leaving when my husband tried to say goodbye to her she just shook her head no and walked away to the car. We don’t know why she’s mad, we don’t know what happened, she’s not speaking to me or my husband and just started speaking to BIL again 2 weeks ago.
Leading up to this: our relationship went downhill when my husband and I got engaged but I tried for years before that to keep the peace and make everyone happy. I made sure my husband called her back and reached out, i made plans with them, bought every gift for her for every holiday, and tried to include her when I could in things.
She often goes months without speaking to us in the years leading up to this vacation. This is not new or uncommon at all. She does the same to BIL and his fiancé and she will go months with barely speaking to her own husband.
We got engaged in 2020, and before that I had a decent relationship with my MIL. We went on vacations and road trips together with no issues and we would text casually from time to time. The first issue was my bridal shower, my mom and MOH planned the shower and my mom asked MIL to help.
MIL has a huge issue with her sister and doesn’t want to be around her but still goes to NFL games with her and sits 3 people away from her for all home games with no issues. Back to the bridal shower, my mom asked MIL to help and MIL cried and threw a fit saying she wouldn’t come to the shower if her sister was there. So my mom and MOH uninvited her sister to keep the peace.
I didn’t know until after the event and got asked by his family why MIL sister wasn’t there and had to face handling that even though I wanted her there. After that it was the rehearsal dinner, MIL planned the whole thing without us even though we asked to be part of the planning. So we ended up having big Italian two nights in a row because she picked an Italian restaurant and we served Italian at the wedding.
After that was missing our sons (her first grandchild’s) baby shower because we invited her sister and told her that her sister was invited beforehand so it wasn’t a shock to her. Again she sits 3 people away from her all football season.
Then our son was born and we asked that we have some time to adjust to life as parents before having visitors (this applied to my parents too). She did not like having to wait the two weeks it took for us to feel ready.
While he was little she was constantly telling us “it’s time that you do…” all regarding things with our son; letting her babysit, letting her kiss him, letting her feed him(he was exclusively breast fed), letting her take him out for the day, etc
Then at my son’s first birthday she took a video of everyone singing happy birthday to him and I was sitting right next to her. I magically didn’t make it into the video and when we asked her about it she said “I didn’t want to ruin the video” meaning she didn’t want to have to turn the orientation of the video to fit me into it.
But you can clearly see in the video that when I lean in towards my son. She moves the camera away each time to try and keep me out of the video. Then to the loss of our second baby, she did not show up for us during our grief at all.
Not once did she check in on us after we tragically lost a baby and only asked about seeing our living son. Not once did she offer help or ask what we needed. Just demanded to see our son while we were in thick of losing a baby halfway through a pregnancy.
So yes, I tried for years but I reached my point of no longer being able to try with her for my own sake and well being so I don’t try anymore and my husband knows this and is on board with me keeping my distance to protect myself.
He knows I want low contact with her but that’s a difficult thing to do without also cutting down his contact with his dad. I take his lead on how much we see his parents and I would never stop him from seeing them. He also chooses to not see them much and to not bring our son to see them unless we’ve invited them to see him or it’s an event. Hope that helps clear things up.