Woman bans nieces from her home for stealing $200. 'They think we are rich.' AITA?

"I banned 2 of my nieces from my home, AITAH?"

My daughter had a party, it was her 13th birthday. She had $200 on her dresser. Lots of cousins were over. Anyway, a few hours later my daughter told me her money was gone. I asked her if anyone went in her room, she gave me 2 names. I told my husband and he said drop it, he would replace the money.

Of course I didn't drop it and confronted one of cousins and her mother. My sister in law got very upset that I was accusing her daughter. I said I wasn't accusing her, I was just asking. The look on the daughter's face, I knew she was guilty. The following weekend I saw my other sister in law with her daughter, I asked them.