Woman bans roommate's boyfriend from using her shower, 'I SPLURGE on that.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend use my shower?"

So, I (24F) share an apartment with my roommate, Sarah (25F). We generally get along fine, but she has a boyfriend, Jake (26M), who is always over. Like, at this point, I think he actually lives here more than I do.

The issue? Jake refuses to shower at his own place. I don’t know why. He claims his water pressure is bad, but I think he just likes my shower because we have those fancy rain showerheads. Either way, every time he stays over, he uses my bathroom instead of Sarah’s.

At first, I let it slide. But then I started noticing things—my shampoo running out suspiciously fast, my towels being damp when I hadn’t used them, and worst of all, the man was using my expensive eucalyptus body wash. I splurge on that. He smells amazing, but at my expense.