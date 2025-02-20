Woman bans SIL from staying at her house, 'my husband said I was being too harsh.' AITA?

Then, when we sat down for dinner, she kept pointing out how “dated” our furniture was and how our living room “didn’t have any personality.” It honestly felt like every other sentence out of her mouth was a dig at something in our house.

The last straw came when she made a comment about our kitchen. I recently did a minor remodel, and she goes, “I mean, the cabinets are nice, but did you really need to get those backsplash tiles? They make it look so…busy.” I was holding back, but at this point, I snapped and said, “Rachel, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to stay here.”