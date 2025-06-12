Woman bans sister from borrowing expensive dress for ex-fiancé's wedding. AITA? 'I was FLOORED.'

I told her no, that it’s for my event, and it would feel so wrong for her to wear it to that wedding. She got super mad and called me ridiculous and selfish, telling our parents I’m a terrible sister for saying no. AITA for not letting her borrow my dress, especially for that wedding?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

LdiJ46 said:

NTA Your sister is the AH for even asking to borrow and expensive designer dress that you haven't even worn yet.

Anxious_Reporter_601 said:

NTA why the F would she even go to that wedding?

Kami_Sang said: