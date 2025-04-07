Woman bans sister from wearing her 'dream' wedding dress, 'it's MY dress.' AITA?

"AITA for not letting my sister wear my wedding dress for her own wedding?"

Basically I am 5 years younger than my sister and we are really close. She came wedding dress shopping with me a few months ago and when I found my perfect dress I bought it but she fell in love with it as well and said things like “if you don’t buy this one I’m going to buy it for myself."

I ended up buying it not out of spite but because I fell in love with it as well when I tried it on. For context I have been engaged for about 2 years and she’s been engaged for 6 years and hasn’t planned her wedding and has stated she isn’t really interested in getting married as she thinks it’s a waste of money, but will have a micro wedding at some stage.