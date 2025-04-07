Woman bans sister from wearing her 'dream' wedding dress, 'it's MY dress.' AITA?

Basically I am 5 years younger than my sister and we are really close. She came wedding dress shopping with me a few months ago and when I found my perfect dress I bought it but she fell in love with it as well and said things like “if you don’t buy this one I’m going to buy it for myself."
I ended up buying it not out of spite but because I fell in love with it as well when I tried it on. For context I have been engaged for about 2 years and she’s been engaged for 6 years and hasn’t planned her wedding and has stated she isn’t really interested in getting married as she thinks it’s a waste of money, but will have a micro wedding at some stage.
However she has been making jokes about wearing my dress for her own wedding when she decides to get married. I’ve always just brushed them off because I thought she was just joking. But we were on a FaceTime call with my Nana, Mum, myself and my sister and we were talking about how I’m getting the dress altered and my sister was like “no don’t make it shorter I want to be able to wear it.”
My Nana then chimed in and was like “oh that would be beautiful if you let your big sister wear your dress." And I was like “uh no, you can find your own dress” and she was like “but your dress is my dream dress." After my nana hung up she started asking “are you seriously not going to let me wear your dress?”
And I was like “no it’s my dress, I want you to be able to experience wedding dress shopping and try on all different ones because the dresses I thought I liked in photos or on the rack I didn’t when I tried them on it’s a whole experience.” Then she was like “are you serious?” And I was like “yes it’s my dress."
Then she goes “Okay well that’s your decision then and you’ve said no so we won’t talk about it anymore, I will just look at the pictures and remember it’s your dress and no one else’s.”
Am I the ahole? Am I being too harsh and dramatic about it? I am really upset and everyone thinks I’m being too anal about it because it’s just a dress but it’s my wedding dress. I now feel guilty? I also haven’t had my wedding yet either.
RadiantLunaaa said:
NTA sis, she had six years to find her own drip and now she tryna jack yours like it’s a rental?? Nahhh, that’s your main character fit, not a hand me down for her micro wedding moment. Tell her to hit the boutiques like the rest of us.
i_am_art_65 said:
NTA. It’s your dress and you can do with it as you please. She can buy her own dress. What is the rest of the story? Can she not afford her own dress? Has she always been the favorite so nana and mum think her wishes should take priority? Stand your ground. They’re the ones being petty.
Traditional-Bag-4508 said:
Your sister doesn't want you to alter your wedding g dress to fit you perfectly... because... she wants it. Read that again. She's being a selfish self centered uncaring person, whose true colors are shining through. NTA.
GaHistProf said:
NTA. First unless you and your sister are the EXACT same measurements, you don’t want that dress being strained or having to be alternated and thus damaged. Even then, it’s your keepsake and memory. Your sister needs to find her own and also not copy you.
Used_Classic_6128 said:
NTA. A wedding dress is a special fit just for you, and I don’t blame you for feeling weird that she wants to use it - could be construed as her wanting to steal the spotlight because she’s upset she hasn’t gotten married yet with a 6 year engagement…
Swimming-Database880 said:
NTA. Your sister has been engaged for 6 years and hasn't made any efforts to plan the wedding but wants to latch on to your dress. That is weird. It seems like she is trying to get a free dress. "No I don't want you to wear my dress" is enough reason.