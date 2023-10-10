Woman bans sister's SO from family events, he's 'irrationally fixated' on Scottish people. AITA?

Sure, a few questions would be normal but it was literally all he could talk about. Every time we tried to change the subject he managed to direct it back to Scotland. Lydia insisted he was only curious but it was still odd. Then after that he started making jokes about Scottish stereotypes.

The amount of haggis jokes at family dinners was unbearably awkward especially because we were not serving haggis, actually all of us find it appalling. And there was some more jokes centered around stereotypes and whenever one of us would get upset he said "Jeez, don't get your kilt in a wad." Somehow Lydia is unbothered by this and finds it funny.