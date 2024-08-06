Woman bans sister's kids from eating her cookies with a 'special recipe.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for not letting my sister’s kids eat my special cookies?"

I (28F) have a special recipe for chocolate chip cookies that I only make once a year for myself. I put a lot of time and effort into these cookies, and it's a big deal for me to have them to myself. I usually make a batch and keep them hidden in a container in the pantry.

Last weekend, my sister (31F) and her kids (6 and 4) came over for a visit. My sister is always welcome, but her kids are very energetic and sometimes a bit too curious for my taste. While they were here, I noticed that my special cookie container was missing. I asked my sister about it, and she admitted that her kids had found the cookies and ate them all.