Woman 'bashes' MIL's parenting in front of the whole family, 'I just lost my cool.' AITA?

And like...my husband was telling her to shut the f up and she wasnt listening and I just lost my cool. I told her she had zero room to speak on anyone considering she raised a bunch of losers outside of my husband (she has 4 kids and my husband is the only one not in prison) and told her that maybe she should have had her kids at 15 because obviously waiting until she was in her late 20s didnt do a wink of good.

I reminded her that me and my siblings had more accomplished by the time we were 21 than all her kids do in their 30s. And...then I told her she will be lucky if I allow her influence around my daughter because I "have seen the type of people she raised". She immediately screamed at me to get the f- out. It wasn't her house but I just left anyways. My husband is on my side but I can tell he's upset. I can't tell if he's mad at me or his mom. AITA?