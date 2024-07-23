Woman begs bride-to-be to take down bachelorette party photos from Instagram; bride refuses; 'But these will RUIN my reputation.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

OP: Because I trust my friends not to go showing photos of me around because that's a boundary I've made clear? Do you not know how to set boundaries?

Commenter (downvoted): YTA- you knew she was taking photos. You knew that she had social media. And yet you still attended the party. You chose to remove your symbol of oppression.

Stop trying to force your Islamist views on non- Muslims.

OP: Me not wanting to show my hair to people I don't know is forcing my views? What happened to my body my choice? Or does that only apply to white women?

Commenter: That guy is an asshole. Don't let him bait you into being angry

OP: I just like arguing back it's funny to rile them up sometimes. They act as if some random dude on the internet will make me turn away from my beliefs LOL