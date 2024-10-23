Woman begs family to accommodate dietary restrictions during holidays. AITA? UPDATED

Fast forward to this year: as the holidays approached, I mentioned to my family that I would really appreciate it if they could try to accommodate my dietary restrictions in the meal planning. I suggested that maybe we could include a few gluten-free and dairy-free options alongside the usual spread. I even offered to help cook, thinking that would lighten the load.

However, my suggestion was met with mixed reactions. Some family members were supportive, saying they wanted everyone to feel included. But others—specifically my parents—reacted pretty defensively.

They insisted that I was being too demanding and that "we’ve always done it this way." They argued that I should just "eat what I can" and stop making such a fuss about it.