Woman berates husband; 'Don't tell me how to coparent with my EX.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

This was no easy choice for the both of us, and it was a very tight decision, but we finally came to the conclusion together that we didn't want to be apart from each other nor my children.

Since my husband works remotely, he will be keeping his job for now but is already seeking a new one in the state. I have already contacted my previous employer and in the talks for a job as well. We will be staying with a family relative until we find a place of our own.

When we finally settle down and have a home that can house my children, I will be filing for 50/50 custody. And I'm pretty sure I am going to get it, as this is what both I, my ex, and husband want.