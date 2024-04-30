Woman's best friend threatens to tell her husband that she cheated 6 years ago; begs 'Please, he can't know the truth!' AITA? UPDATED

Six years later my friend told me that she will tell my husband about it if I don't tell him. I asked her why does she want to do this after all these years and why does she want to ruin our marriage.

She told me that when her boyfriend cheated on her. She realized that she would want someone to tell her if she was in his situation. I cried and got on my knees in front of her to change her mind but she gave me an ultimatum.

I don't know what to do. if I tell him it would destroy him. he has been cheated on before and he wouldn't believe it was just kissing. He sacrificed too much to stay with me and that's how I repay him.