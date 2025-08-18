Woman tells best friend that she understands why his fiancée was SO disappointed with his proposal. AITA?

"AITA for telling my best friend I understood why his fiancée is so disappointed that he proposed to her at the gym?"

I (27f) was excited when my best friend (27m) told me he had proposed to his girlfriend (29f). He said he had the proposal on video. I was so confused when the video started out in woman's gym.

When I saw his girlfriend on an exercise machine in the video, I had a bad feeling. She looked so shocked and she said yes. She only looked happy for 2 minutes and the rest of the time she gave an insincere smile.

My best friend expressed frustration that his fiancée had confessed she wasn't happy with the proposal after he asked her why she looked so sad. He was venting to me and asked me how I feel if a guy proposed to me while I was at the gym.