Woman tells best friend that she understands why his fiancée was SO disappointed with his proposal. AITA?

I (27f) was excited when my best friend (27m) told me he had proposed to his girlfriend (29f). He said he had the proposal on video. I was so confused when the video started out in woman's gym.
When I saw his girlfriend on an exercise machine in the video, I had a bad feeling. She looked so shocked and she said yes. She only looked happy for 2 minutes and the rest of the time she gave an insincere smile.
My best friend expressed frustration that his fiancée had confessed she wasn't happy with the proposal after he asked her why she looked so sad. He was venting to me and asked me how I feel if a guy proposed to me while I was at the gym.
I guess he really expected me to agree with him, but I said I would hate it. I said I don't want to be proposed to when I'm sweaty and stinky at the gym. I basically explained to him that I understood why she was disappointed. My best friend called me shallow and a bad friend. Am I the ahole?
Wise-Matter9248 said:
Don't ask questions you aren't ready to hear the answers to...I mean, I agree with you. A gym is an odd place to propose unless there is a specific reason for it, like that's where you met and you love that story, or that's how you bond, or whatever. He's just upset that he disappointed his fiancée and he needs to come to terms with that.
KarinSpaink said:
He's asking for your opinion because his girlfriend didn't like how he proposed, and when you agree with her, he calls you "shallow?" Apparently, he was not really asking for your opinion: he wanted confirmation that his sloppy proposal was "ok." NTA, and he's the one who is "shallow."
CannibalismIsTight said:
NTA for having an opinion and giving it to him when he asked. He’s being a baby.
Aggressive-Pass7181 said:
NTA. How are you a bad friend for telling him the truth? If anything he should be asking you to help him understand why it was a bad idea. Me personally, I don't see the problem. But I can understand why someone else may feel different. He needs to grow up if he still needs "yes men" at 27.
plzstop435 said:
NTA, also hold on a second, did you say women's gym? As in like he entered a women’s only gym & proposed to her? My BF & I love to go to the gym together but it would be sooo uncomfortable if he proposed at our gym lol.
Mandiezie1 said:
NTA, he did this for him and had no consideration on how she would feel in the moment. Red flag red flag red flag.
Yep, a women's only gym. My best friend and his now fiancee had met a gym but not that gym. The fiancee has a passion for working out, so my best friend thought the gym would be a special place for her.