Woman's threatens suspicious BF after he begs for paternity test; 'As soon as the results come, I'm getting revenge.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

He thinks that just because the paternity results turned out well, he can just brush this all under the rug. Hell no. He broke your trust by not trusting you enough to let common sense prevail, and you shouldn’t take that lying down.

And in terms of reconciliation, please, give yourself the justice you deserve by letting him grovel HARD before you even consider letting him back into you and your son’s lives.

Let him work to gain back your trust. You AND your son (because your husband betrayed him as well by doing all of this) deserve nothing less after this betrayal.

Although there was no cheating at all, he still broke the trust you had between you by effectively spitting in your face and saying you’re capable of cheating on him and having another man’s baby.