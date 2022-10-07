Woman accuses SIL of lying about burying BIL's wedding ring in coffin.

Grief can bring out the worst in people. When this woman is concerned that her SIL (now a widow) is lying about her BIL's wedding ring, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for suggesting that my sister inlaw is lying about burying my brother inlaw's wedding ring with him?"

Basically, my brother inlaw (my husband's brother) passed away from cancer 2 weeks ago.

His widow/wife aka sister inlaw has never really been on good terms with my inlaws/her inlaws. They were having issues in the past and now from what I gather, my mother inlaw is planning on going to court for grandparents rights to get visitation of the kids.

My inlaws had been asking my sister inlaw to give them my brother inlaw's wedding ring so they could keep it. She refused and they got into a huge argument then she left with the kids.