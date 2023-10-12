Woman bills high school sweetheart after he requests a prenup, 'never got a dime back.' AITA?

NTA. “I feel guilty cause I never committed with expectations of it being returned.” You had a promissory note for the $10k loan. You reminded him multiple times that you were covering all of the bills. You were working 2 jobs and going to school and doing all of the chores for 2 whole years! Not only did he do nothing to fix that situation, but he was mean to you!”

It didn’t work out the first time because he took advantage of you so badly that you felt you had no choice but to leave, knowing that he owed you a ton of money that you probably wouldn’t get back.