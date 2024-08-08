Woman 'blindsides' roommates after moving out, 'the landlord is evicting them.' AITA?

I 23F share a flat with Sara 24F and Vera 24F. Rent in our city is very expensive and all of us can only affording living here by renting a 3bed flat as we couldn’t by ourselves or in a 2 bed flat.
Me and Vera were single when we moved in last year and Sara had a boyfriend Jake 26M. Jake is clean, quiet and pays part of our utilities as he comes over most nights.
Vera has recently started dating Oli 23M who is a friend of Jake and Sara’s. Oli has made a few weird comments about me- he pestered me about my weight and told me he could bench me and also asked me some weird questions.
When I flagged this to Vera, (I’ve never even met Oli before he made those comments) she said he’s just trying to be friends. Sara and Jake said it was just his sense of humor.
Last week, me and Vera had a big fight after I overheard Vera and Oli in the shower together. We have one bathroom in the house, and my bedroom shared a wall, so I heard them being intimate. They also didn’t clean the shower afterwards, and Sara stayed at her parents that week, so I ended up cleaning the shower.
I brought up this issue to Sara, who isn’t confrontational and said now that I’ve brought it up to Vera she knows how I feel and won’t do it again- but she didn’t at all find it as weird as I did. Since then I have avoided Oli/Vera and kept to myself.
I am not really friends with Vera anymore, and Sara remains neutral which favors Vera so I was thinking of moving out. We had all signed on for the next year as our contract renews in September, before I met Oli, and my estate agency said I couldn’t get out unless the contract had been violated.
I just live in that house now, I’m on awkward terms with the other two, so I read the contract and one of the clauses says only declared tenants can stay for extended periods of time, so I reported that Vera has her boyfriend over, and proved it as the utilities went up in the time I said.
This got me out the contract, however the landlord is evicting Sara and Vera because of this. They said I blindsided them and they will struggle to find a place by the end of this month. My parents live 1.5 hours away so I am moving in with them, but the other two are from a different city so can’t do the same.
I didn’t intend for them to get evicted, but after the fight over the shower I realised I couldn’t live with them as any issue we have, Vera won’t listen and Sara will stay neutral.
bbybear712 said:
NTA sorry they technically voided the lease themselves and left themselves open to that. They played down your uncomfortableness with the guy and the shower sex thing is just gross, seriously.
I mean sucks for them but there's 4 of them they can figure it out. Also they didn't think of your thoughts and feelings I wouldn't bother with theirs.
SWC8181 said:
YTA. Why didn’t you just talk to your roommates and say you’re not comfortable and want to move out. Give them the option of finding another friend or the new boyfriend.
Don’t get them kicked out. Everyone your age has a lease that says no other people can live there and have boyfriend / girlfriend over all the time. Deal with it like a mature adult.
CatchGlum2474 said:
NTA they were taking advantage and then it all went south for them. You’re fine.
sweet694u said:
NTA. You tried talking to your roommates and they downplayed your concerns, shame on them. They thought they could take advantage of you by practically moving in their boyfriends. You protected your best interest. Good for you. If you let people take advantage of you, they will.
Badger-of-Horrors said:
NTA. They can consider this their first adult consequences for bad behavior. Roommates are not like family that have a connection with you to either tolerate your crappy behavior or help mold you into a better person.
They are people who just so happen to live in the same place that are affected by any bad choices you make. Hopefully, they can learn from this and become better people for it. Either way, you are not obligated to cover for them.
Siamona-is-a-Brat said:
Getting a replacement roommate for them wasn’t going to work, she’d still have to get out of the lease. She did what she had to do. NTA.