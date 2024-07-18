Woman blocks sister's MIL from her Facebook. 'Why are you SHOWING this to my nieces?!' AITA?

YTA- Correct children shouldn’t view it but FIX your settings so other children don’t view your page. Great that you’re political passionate! I was torn on the verdict but too many children other than your nieces aren’t supervised on the internet.

brangelinaaa writes:

YTA but not for blocking your MIL but for all the drama involved. If you post controversial things don't be surprised that people read them, let alone be mad at them for that.

The argument of wanting to protect your nieces from the evil world by not letting them read YOUR OWN POSTS sounds ridiculous. If you just blocked her it would be a N-T-A.

otherwalla7 writes: