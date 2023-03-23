Woman blows up on husband after he calls her a 'bad wife' for serving chicken alfredo.

Being in a relationship means that, at some point, you and your partner will fight. It's inevitable, but the important part is to listen to your partner and ask yourself what is under that anger you're feeling. You can get through any fight if you can do those two things.
She writes:
I (38F) am married to my husband (42M). We’ve been together since our early twenties and have three small children (all under 10). I do most of the housework and childcare, and I don’t mind, as I understand he has a demanding job and works a lot. He’s a mechanic and works anywhere from 60 to 80 hours a week, while I work as a hostess three days a week at a restaurant while the kids are at school.
He gets the kids on the bus every morning because he leaves for work about ten minutes afterward. All I ask of him is to do his laundry as his clothes are covered in oil and grime, and I ask him to pick up after himself because the kids destroy the house enough. He’ll help with dinner and cleanup several times a week at the end of the day.