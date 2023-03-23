Woman blows up on husband after he calls her a 'bad wife' for serving chicken alfredo.

Being in a relationship means that, at some point, you and your partner will fight. It's inevitable, but the important part is to listen to your partner and ask yourself what is under that anger you're feeling. You can get through any fight if you can do those two things.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman gets into a massive fight after her husband snaps at her for cooking chicken alfredo.

She writes:

I (38F) am married to my husband (42M). We’ve been together since our early twenties and have three small children (all under 10). I do most of the housework and childcare, and I don’t mind, as I understand he has a demanding job and works a lot. He’s a mechanic and works anywhere from 60 to 80 hours a week, while I work as a hostess three days a week at a restaurant while the kids are at school.