Woman boycott's boyfriend's sister's wedding, 'she NEVER apologized.' AITA?

Ok_Breakfast9531 said:

NTA. But you don't have an SIL problem, you have a boyfriend problem. It is HIS responsibility to set the example for how HIS family is to treat you. He refused to set a limit with his sister, or call her to account. Which means he does not care about how his family treats you. It is OK with him for them to treat you badly.

Explain to your boyfriend that he had best set the record straight with his family about why you were not there, take responsibility for failing to set a limit with his sister, or expect to not have you in his life anymore.