Woman boycotts brother's wedding, calls bride's rules 'stupid,' 'it looked horrendous.' AITA?

Now the type of clothing this dress code requires someone with a good back posture, because that’s the emphasis. I totally lack that, and yes I did try one dress off the shoulder and it looked absolutely horrendous.

So I asked if I the dress code is really that important and if I have to abide it but my brother told me Abby stressed on this dress code so much. And Abby was like if she “leeways” me, she has to leeway everyone (I was kinda baffled that so much importance was placed on a certain type of clothing with no explanation given).