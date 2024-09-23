Woman boycotts cousin's wedding over offensive birthday cake, 'my heart dropped.' AITA?

Now her wedding is coming up in a few weeks, and I really don’t want to go. I’m still hurt over what happened, and I just feel like she doesn’t respect my boundaries. It’s a big family event though, so if I don’t go, everyone’s going to notice and ask why. But honestly, I don’t want to sit through the whole thing pretending everything is fine when it’s not.

I told my mom how I felt, and she said I’m overreacting. She thinks Emily’s joke was dumb but harmless, and that skipping the wedding would just cause drama for no reason. She keeps telling me to just let it go and not make things awkward, but I don’t know if I can.