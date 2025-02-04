Woman boycotts family trip after 'golden child' sister's comment. AITA? 'I'm tired of being disrespected.'

So, I (25F) have always had a bit of a rocky relationship with my older sister (27F). She’s always been the “golden child” in our family—straight A’s, great job, married with kids, you get the idea. Meanwhile, I took a different path. I struggled through college, jumped between jobs, and I’m currently working a retail job while trying to figure out my career. Not perfect, but I’m doing my best.

Last week, we had a family dinner where my parents announced they wanted to take the whole family on a vacation to celebrate their anniversary. It sounded nice until my sister started joking about how she hopes I can actually afford to take time off. She then followed it up by saying, "It's okay, we all know you're the family failure, but at least you're fun to have around."